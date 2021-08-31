Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases 197 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 226,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 132.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 231,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after buying an additional 132,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,211. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,626. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

