Probity Advisors Inc. Has $925,000 Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 673.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 227,110 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 34,056 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,935. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

