Probity Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period.

SPEM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,754. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

