Probity Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Probity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

