Probity Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,324 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,489,000 after buying an additional 106,653 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after buying an additional 1,369,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,843,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,007,000 after buying an additional 92,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,419. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

