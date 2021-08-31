Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 723,900 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the July 29th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Primoris Services by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Primoris Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $25.88. 5,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,777. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $41.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

