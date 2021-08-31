Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) PT Raised to $13.50 at Jonestrading

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) had its target price lifted by Jonestrading from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APTS. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. Research analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

In other news, Director Sara Finley acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,594 shares in the company, valued at $342,562.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 90.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,780,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,363,000 after buying an additional 26,328 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54,870.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,047,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 55,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

