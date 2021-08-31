PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in PPL were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in PPL by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 108,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPL by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in PPL by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.35. 86,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,658,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

