PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $65,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.08.

Shares of PPG opened at $161.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.95 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

