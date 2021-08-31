Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the July 29th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBTS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $912,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Powerbridge Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PBTS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,117,228. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. Powerbridge Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

