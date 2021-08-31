Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Update

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 266,600 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the July 29th total of 175,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.66. The company had a trading volume of 39,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.52 million, a PE ratio of 279.43 and a beta of 0.46. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $21.27.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 89.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSTL shares. TheStreet cut Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 804,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1,909.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 37,526 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $266,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 15.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

