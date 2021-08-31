Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Director Carlos Unanue Sells 6,681 Shares of Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.16. 6,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,623. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $83.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Popular by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,288,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,874,000 after buying an additional 82,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Popular by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,207,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,479,000 after purchasing an additional 134,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after purchasing an additional 231,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Popular by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,060,000 after purchasing an additional 33,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,272,000 after buying an additional 351,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

