Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Pool worth $24,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

POOL opened at $491.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.19. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $285.92 and a 1-year high of $495.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

