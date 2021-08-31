PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,296 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

