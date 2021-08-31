PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 8.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 157,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.2% in the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,642,131. The firm has a market cap of $242.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.09. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

