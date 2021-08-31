PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,858 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,779 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,326,000.

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,673 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

