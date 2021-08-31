PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Invests $15.14 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,142,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,808,000 after acquiring an additional 188,224 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,462,000 after acquiring an additional 278,027 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.34. 105,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,131. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $233.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.45 and a 200 day moving average of $217.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

