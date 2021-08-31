PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,641 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 63,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.69, for a total transaction of $20,805,087.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,717,995 shares of company stock worth $951,080,888. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.37. 400,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,690,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.28. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $381.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.