PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.60. 578,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,344,636. The firm has a market cap of $188.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.57. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

