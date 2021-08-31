PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 418,904 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,331,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 418,904 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Pfizer worth $522,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,148,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,402,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,308 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,474,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,458,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,869 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,904,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,833,000 after acquiring an additional 409,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 853,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,003,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

