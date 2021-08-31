PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 196,101 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $941,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,954,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,646. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day moving average of $110.32.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

