PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 26,602 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,900,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,602 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $460,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.29. The company had a trading volume of 99,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,814. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $163.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.