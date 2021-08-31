PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,028,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,385 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $300,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 329.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 568.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,030 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.00. 81,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,036. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.68 and a 200 day moving average of $94.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $103.18. The company has a market capitalization of $160.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

