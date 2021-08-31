Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,905 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.12% of Plug Power worth $22,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

