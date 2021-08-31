Platinum Investment Management Limited (ASX:PTM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Platinum Investment Management Limited (ASX:PTM) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Platinum Investment Management’s previous final dividend of $0.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 10.14 and a quick ratio of 10.05.
Platinum Investment Management Company Profile
Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.