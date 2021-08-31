Platform Technology Partners Takes $750,000 Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth about $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 322.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CDW by 213.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, raised their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $200.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $201.36.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total value of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,752 shares of company stock worth $19,151,925 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

