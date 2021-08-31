Platform Technology Partners Purchases New Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $102.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $241.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

