Platform Technology Partners Makes New Investment in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IHRT. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,122.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,327,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,244,000 after buying an additional 2,222,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,655,000 after buying an additional 2,151,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after buying an additional 1,635,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,923,000 after buying an additional 1,474,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,216,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,379,000 after buying an additional 1,383,291 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

