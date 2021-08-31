Platform Technology Partners Buys Shares of 3,707 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $2,524,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,377,000 after acquiring an additional 52,013 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 309,508 shares of company stock valued at $50,296,838. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $165.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.