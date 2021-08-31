Platform Technology Partners Buys Shares of 10,910 Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHDG. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the first quarter worth $223,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.02.

