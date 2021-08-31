Platform Technology Partners Buys New Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after buying an additional 4,562,881 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after buying an additional 3,689,373 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after buying an additional 1,906,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,039,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,424,000 after buying an additional 1,887,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.