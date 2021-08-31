Pine Technology Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:PTOCU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 7th

Pine Technology Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PTOCU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 7th. Pine Technology Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Pine Technology Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

PTOCU stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Pine Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTOCU. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,888,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,904,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,630,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,928,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,188,000.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

