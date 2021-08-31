Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Phore has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $11,287.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013412 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010131 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.55 or 0.00359863 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,834,955 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

