Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the July 29th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 536,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

