Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,423,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,568. The company has a market capitalization of $160.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $103.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

