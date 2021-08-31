Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Down to $20.97

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.97, but opened at $19.18. Pharvaris shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pharvaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). As a group, equities analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pharvaris by 17.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,258,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,202,000 after purchasing an additional 490,490 shares during the period. General Atlantic LLC bought a new position in Pharvaris during the first quarter worth $67,716,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter worth $67,910,000. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter worth $64,447,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter worth $28,897,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

