Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer David Alan Thomas Sells 15,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.58, for a total value of C$98,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,875,027.50.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$6.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.32 and a 1-year high of C$8.94.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEY shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

