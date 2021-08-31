Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) Declares Final Dividend of $0.96

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.96 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Perpetual’s previous final dividend of $0.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Perpetual Company Profile

Perpetual Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

