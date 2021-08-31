Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) Insider Purchases A$16,752.80 in Stock

Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) insider Mark Hine bought 19,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.86 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,752.80 ($11,966.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Perenti Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

Perenti Global Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and Investment segments. The Surface Mining segment offers exploration drilling, production drilling, blasting, and geotechnical services, as well as end-to-end contract surface mining; and logistics management and moving mining equipment and goods.

