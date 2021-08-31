Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. downgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pennon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

PEGRY stock remained flat at $$34.09 during midday trading on Tuesday. 120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,976. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $52.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.48.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

