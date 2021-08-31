Peloton Interactive’s (PTON) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PTON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.79.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $101.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 163.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.32 and a 200 day moving average of $112.25. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 154,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $19,183,507.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,234,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $1,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $10,865,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 218.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 570,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

