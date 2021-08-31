PayPal’s (PYPL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $288.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $338.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.12 and its 200 day moving average is $268.99. PayPal has a twelve month low of $171.63 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

