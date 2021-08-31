Paya Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 25,938 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,592% compared to the typical volume of 1,533 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Paya has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.06.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Paya will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gtcr LLC purchased a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 152.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,011,000 after buying an additional 4,549,942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 59.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,238,000 after buying an additional 2,492,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 154.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after buying an additional 3,148,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Paya by 29.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,001,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,122,000 after buying an additional 1,145,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

