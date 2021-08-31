Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.65. 1,036,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,897. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 126.88 and a beta of 0.06. Paya has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

