Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) rose 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.11. The company has a market cap of $36.71 million, a PE ratio of 84.55 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 44.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 44,965 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 450.1% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 189,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 155,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

