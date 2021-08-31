Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) and Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Critical Analysis

Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) and Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Parkson Retail Group alerts:

Parkson Retail Group has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nissan Chemical has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Parkson Retail Group and Nissan Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parkson Retail Group N/A N/A N/A Nissan Chemical 16.78% 17.07% 13.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Parkson Retail Group and Nissan Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parkson Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nissan Chemical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Parkson Retail Group and Nissan Chemical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parkson Retail Group $727.27 million 0.12 -$32.23 million N/A N/A Nissan Chemical $1.97 billion 4.12 $314.62 million $2.08 27.07

Nissan Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Parkson Retail Group.

Summary

Nissan Chemical beats Parkson Retail Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Parkson Retail Group Company Profile

Parkson Retail Group Limited operates and manages a network of department stores, shopping malls, city outlets, supermarkets, and food and beverage outlets. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 Parkson stores, 2 Parkson Newcore city malls, and 1 Lion mall in 28 cities in the People's Republic of China. It also provides consultancy and management, property management, and food and beverage management services, as well as consumer financing. In addition, the company operates as a licensor for the Franco brand. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Parkson Retail Group Limited is a subsidiary of PRG Corporation Limited.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica. The company offers performance materials comprising display, semiconductor, and inorganic materials; agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, etc. for use on agricultural land, as well as in golf courses, parks, etc.; and drug substances for veterinary pharmaceuticals. It also provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, a cholesterol reduction agent; LANDEL and FINTE, a dual type calcium antagonist that blocks calcium channels; and custom manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. In addition, the company offers advanced materials comprising ECOPROMOTE, an environmental harmony material; coating solutions for printable thermoelectric materials; soluble hole transport materials for organic photoelectric conversion devices; NANOFIBERGEL, a life science material; FP001, a cell culture ingredient; and SUNCONNECT, an optical material. Further, it engages in the landscaping, engineering, fertilizer, plant engineering, environmental analysis, and transportation businesses. The company was formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Corporation in July 2018. Nissan Chemical Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Parkson Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkson Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.