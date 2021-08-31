Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 4,388 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000.

NYSE:FRA opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $13.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

