Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $929,000 Stock Position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 787,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 129,587 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HYB opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

