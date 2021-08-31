Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $2,460,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 36.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ares Management by 6.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

