Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 7,837 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,621 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,157,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,441,000 after purchasing an additional 105,895 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 32,785 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $5,835,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 185,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,454.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.